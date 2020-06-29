All apartments in Rockwall
112 Henry M Chandler Drive

112 Henry M Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Be the first to see the Updated spyglass condo with lake view. Laminated floors, Stainless appliances

covered patio for watching sailboats and sunsets. Enjoy pool and tennis courts in Chandlers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
112 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 112 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 112 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Henry M Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 112 Henry M Chandler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 112 Henry M Chandler Drive offer parking?
No, 112 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 112 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Henry M Chandler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 112 Henry M Chandler Drive has a pool.
Does 112 Henry M Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

