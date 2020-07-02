1st floor unit in gated communty that backs up to Chandlers landing. Split bedrooms, Nice laminate floors in living and dining area. washer and dryer. 3 pools in a complex within walking distance of The Harbor.
Backs up to Chandlers Landing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1117 Signal Ridge Place have any available units?
1117 Signal Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1117 Signal Ridge Place have?
Some of 1117 Signal Ridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Signal Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Signal Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.