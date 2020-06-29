All apartments in Rockwall
110 Defender Court

110 Defender Court · No Longer Available
Location

110 Defender Court, Rockwall, TX 75032
Chandlers Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Rockwall, TX! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Wonderful master suite features luxurious tub. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Defender Court have any available units?
110 Defender Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 110 Defender Court currently offering any rent specials?
110 Defender Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Defender Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Defender Court is pet friendly.
Does 110 Defender Court offer parking?
No, 110 Defender Court does not offer parking.
Does 110 Defender Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Defender Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Defender Court have a pool?
No, 110 Defender Court does not have a pool.
Does 110 Defender Court have accessible units?
No, 110 Defender Court does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Defender Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Defender Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Defender Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Defender Court does not have units with air conditioning.

