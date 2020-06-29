110 Defender Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Rockwall, TX! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Wonderful master suite features luxurious tub. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.