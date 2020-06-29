All apartments in Rockwall
Rockwall, TX
108 Woodcreek Drive
108 Woodcreek Drive

Location

108 Woodcreek Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,011 sq ft, 2 story home in Rockwall! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Woodcreek Drive have any available units?
108 Woodcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 108 Woodcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Woodcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Woodcreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Woodcreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 108 Woodcreek Drive offer parking?
No, 108 Woodcreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 108 Woodcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Woodcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Woodcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Woodcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Woodcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Woodcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Woodcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Woodcreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Woodcreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Woodcreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

