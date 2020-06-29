All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 108 Easterner Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
108 Easterner Pl
Last updated November 4 2019 at 8:49 AM

108 Easterner Pl

108 Easterner Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

108 Easterner Place, Rockwall, TX 75032
Chandlers Landing

Amenities

granite counters
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This beautiful home is in a gated community near Lake Ray Hubbard. With granite counter tops and beautiful floors, you will be right at home. Lounge by the pool or enjoy the coolness of a swim. This will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Easterner Pl have any available units?
108 Easterner Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 108 Easterner Pl have?
Some of 108 Easterner Pl's amenities include granite counters, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Easterner Pl currently offering any rent specials?
108 Easterner Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Easterner Pl pet-friendly?
No, 108 Easterner Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 108 Easterner Pl offer parking?
No, 108 Easterner Pl does not offer parking.
Does 108 Easterner Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Easterner Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Easterner Pl have a pool?
Yes, 108 Easterner Pl has a pool.
Does 108 Easterner Pl have accessible units?
No, 108 Easterner Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Easterner Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Easterner Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Easterner Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Easterner Pl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District