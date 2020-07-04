All apartments in Rockwall
105 Highcrest Lane
105 Highcrest Lane

105 Highcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

105 Highcrest Lane, Rockwall, TX 75087
Northshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally updated home in quiet Northshore close to downtown, Harbor entertainment district and schools. Highly rated Rockwall ISD. Big fenced yard and attached rear garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Highcrest Lane have any available units?
105 Highcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 105 Highcrest Lane have?
Some of 105 Highcrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Highcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
105 Highcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Highcrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 105 Highcrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 105 Highcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 105 Highcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 105 Highcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Highcrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Highcrest Lane have a pool?
No, 105 Highcrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 105 Highcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 105 Highcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Highcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Highcrest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Highcrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Highcrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

