1025 Mont Cascades Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:08 PM

1025 Mont Cascades Drive

1025 Mont Cascades Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Mont Cascades Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Shores North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious kitchen with stainless refrigerator. Immaculate. Master bedroom down Spacious 5 B R with 2 living areas, 4 baths, designer features, great neighborhood, 3 car garage. close to park. Some photos from prior listing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Mont Cascades Drive have any available units?
1025 Mont Cascades Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1025 Mont Cascades Drive have?
Some of 1025 Mont Cascades Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Mont Cascades Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Mont Cascades Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Mont Cascades Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Mont Cascades Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1025 Mont Cascades Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Mont Cascades Drive offers parking.
Does 1025 Mont Cascades Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Mont Cascades Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Mont Cascades Drive have a pool?
No, 1025 Mont Cascades Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Mont Cascades Drive have accessible units?
No, 1025 Mont Cascades Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Mont Cascades Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Mont Cascades Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Mont Cascades Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Mont Cascades Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

