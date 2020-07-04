1019 Signal Ridge Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the first floor. Neutral paint throughout and laminate wood in living, dining and bedrooms. All rooms are located on one floor and each bedroom has it's own bath. Granite has been installed in both baths and the kitchen along with stainless steel appliances. Unit also comes with washer and dryer and new stainless steel refrigerator. Dogs will be allowed on a case by case basis. Non refundable pet deposit is required and they must be crated or gated in the kitchen when no one is home. No cats. $40.00 application fee for each adult.