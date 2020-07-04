All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:57 PM

1019 Signal Ridge Place

1019 Signal Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Signal Ridge Place, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the first floor. Neutral paint throughout and laminate wood in living, dining and bedrooms. All rooms are located on one floor and each bedroom has it's own bath. Granite has been installed in both baths and the kitchen along with stainless steel appliances. Unit also comes with washer and dryer and new stainless steel refrigerator. Dogs will be allowed on a case by case basis. Non refundable pet deposit is required and they must be crated or gated in the kitchen when no one is home. No cats. $40.00 application fee for each adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Signal Ridge Place have any available units?
1019 Signal Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1019 Signal Ridge Place have?
Some of 1019 Signal Ridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Signal Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Signal Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Signal Ridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 Signal Ridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 1019 Signal Ridge Place offer parking?
No, 1019 Signal Ridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Signal Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Signal Ridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Signal Ridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 1019 Signal Ridge Place has a pool.
Does 1019 Signal Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 1019 Signal Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Signal Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Signal Ridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Signal Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Signal Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.

