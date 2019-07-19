All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1014 Redwood Trail

1014 Redwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Redwood Trail, Rockwall, TX 75087
Caruth Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Redwood Trail have any available units?
1014 Redwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1014 Redwood Trail have?
Some of 1014 Redwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Redwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Redwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Redwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Redwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1014 Redwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Redwood Trail offers parking.
Does 1014 Redwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Redwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Redwood Trail have a pool?
No, 1014 Redwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Redwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 1014 Redwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Redwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Redwood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Redwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Redwood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

