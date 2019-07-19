101 Crestwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great family home on a corner lot. Kitchen has double ovens - perfect for the holidays. Granite countertops and tile back splash. Backyard is spacious with covered patio. Location is key for your quick trip to the lake!