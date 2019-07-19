All apartments in Rockwall
101 Crestwood Drive

101 Crestwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

101 Crestwood Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Northshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great family home on a corner lot. Kitchen has double ovens - perfect for the holidays. Granite countertops and tile back splash. Backyard is spacious with covered patio. Location is key for your quick trip to the lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Crestwood Drive have any available units?
101 Crestwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 101 Crestwood Drive have?
Some of 101 Crestwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Crestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Crestwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Crestwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 101 Crestwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 101 Crestwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 Crestwood Drive offers parking.
Does 101 Crestwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Crestwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Crestwood Drive have a pool?
No, 101 Crestwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 Crestwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Crestwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Crestwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Crestwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Crestwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Crestwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

