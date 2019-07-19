Great family home on a corner lot. Kitchen has double ovens - perfect for the holidays. Granite countertops and tile back splash. Backyard is spacious with covered patio. Location is key for your quick trip to the lake!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 Crestwood Drive have any available units?
101 Crestwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 101 Crestwood Drive have?
Some of 101 Crestwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Crestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Crestwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.