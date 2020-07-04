All apartments in Rockwall
101 Brockway Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:41 PM

101 Brockway Drive

101 Brockway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

101 Brockway Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A must see!!! Lovely 3 bedroom and 2 bath brick home in Rockwall in a great location. It has a beautiful fireplace and open living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

