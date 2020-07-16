All apartments in Rockwall County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

202 Waxberry Drive

202 Waxberry Dr · (972) 996-6006
Location

202 Waxberry Dr, Rockwall County, TX 75189

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2475 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION: OVERSIZED LOT - Spring Meadow in Royse City (Fate). Two story Mallory plan - Elevation N. Available now for immediate move-in. 4BR, 2.5BA + Smart Home + Greenbelt Lot + Tray Ceilings + Kitchen Island + Patio - 2475 sq. ft. Beautiful 36inch upper cabinetry, kitchen island, built-in stainless steel appliances, granite and quartz counters, and beautiful wall tile in kitchen. Upgraded tile flooring throughout main living areas. Double vanity in Owner's bath. Tray ceiling at Owner's suite and Gathering room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Waxberry Drive have any available units?
202 Waxberry Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 Waxberry Drive have?
Some of 202 Waxberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Waxberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
202 Waxberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Waxberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 202 Waxberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall County.
Does 202 Waxberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 202 Waxberry Drive offers parking.
Does 202 Waxberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Waxberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Waxberry Drive have a pool?
No, 202 Waxberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 202 Waxberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 202 Waxberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Waxberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Waxberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Waxberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Waxberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
