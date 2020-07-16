202 Waxberry Drive

Amenities
NEW CONSTRUCTION: OVERSIZED LOT - Spring Meadow in Royse City (Fate). Two story Mallory plan - Elevation N. Available now for immediate move-in. 4BR, 2.5BA + Smart Home + Greenbelt Lot + Tray Ceilings + Kitchen Island + Patio - 2475 sq. ft. Beautiful 36inch upper cabinetry, kitchen island, built-in stainless steel appliances, granite and quartz counters, and beautiful wall tile in kitchen. Upgraded tile flooring throughout main living areas. Double vanity in Owner's bath. Tray ceiling at Owner's suite and Gathering room.