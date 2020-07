Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access media room online portal trash valet

Discover your luxury apartment home in iconic Rockport, TX. Just a quick drive to Rockport Beach, local parks, golf courses, and favorite bayside restaurants. The Residences at Pearl Point is conveniently located at the intersection of Pearl Street (FM2165) and SH 35 Bypass. Featuring one, two, and three-bedroom garden-style apartment homes, you are sure to find a floor plan to meet your desires. The community features iconic amenities where you will find yourself relaxing poolside at our resort-style pools, enjoying a leisurely walk on our various pedestrian pathways, finetuning in our 24-hour fitness center, or hustling hard in the business center. Imagine the possibilities. Reach out to us to learn more. It's your time to be iconic.