Rockport, TX
2409 Mesquite
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2409 Mesquite

2409 Mesquite · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Mesquite, Rockport, TX 78382

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
All bills paid on this complete redo including appliances located on 2 plus acres serene setting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Mesquite have any available units?
2409 Mesquite doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockport, TX.
Is 2409 Mesquite currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Mesquite isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Mesquite pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Mesquite is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockport.
Does 2409 Mesquite offer parking?
No, 2409 Mesquite does not offer parking.
Does 2409 Mesquite have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Mesquite does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Mesquite have a pool?
No, 2409 Mesquite does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Mesquite have accessible units?
No, 2409 Mesquite does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Mesquite have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Mesquite does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Mesquite have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Mesquite does not have units with air conditioning.
