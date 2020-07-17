All apartments in Robinson
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3104 Silver Saddle Drive

3104 Silver Saddle Drive · (254) 717-9404
Location

3104 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX 76706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3104 Silver Saddle Drive · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1778 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3104 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village.
4 Bedroom
2 Bath
2 car Garage with opener
2 vehicle max at this property
Single Family Home
Privacy fenced backyard
Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
Scored and Stained Concrete Floors throughout - no carpet
Energy Star Approved with Spray Foam insulation in the attic
Wood burning fireplace
Large Kitchen includes: Granite counter tops, Custom cabinets with wine rack, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove, Garbage Disposal, Pantry
Washer/Dryer Hookups in separate utility room
Covered back patio
Midway ISD
12 month lease for $1795/month
$1000 Security Deposit
$45 application fee per adult
Non-smoking property

Only dogs and cats are permitted within the PVM Properties pet guidelines. $350 per animal pet deposit. Restrictions apply. We use a third-party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. More information is listed on our application.

SCHEDULE SHOWING:
Properties are shown by appointment only:
To schedule a showing visit our website https://www.rentpvm.com/vacancies click the View Details button on the property you would like to look at and then click Schedule Showing.

APPLY ONLINE:
To submit an application visit our website https://www.rentpvm.com/vacancies and click Apply Now.

Managed by: PVM Properties LLC

(RLNE5896292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Silver Saddle Drive have any available units?
3104 Silver Saddle Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3104 Silver Saddle Drive have?
Some of 3104 Silver Saddle Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Silver Saddle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Silver Saddle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Silver Saddle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 Silver Saddle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3104 Silver Saddle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Silver Saddle Drive offers parking.
Does 3104 Silver Saddle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Silver Saddle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Silver Saddle Drive have a pool?
No, 3104 Silver Saddle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Silver Saddle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3104 Silver Saddle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Silver Saddle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 Silver Saddle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 Silver Saddle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 Silver Saddle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
