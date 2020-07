Copper Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed 24hr maintenance courtyard dog grooming area fire pit hot tub

"TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover how wonderful living at Cooper Ridge Apartments in Roanoke, Texas can be! Conveniently located off the Holley Parkway, residents are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. We offer an array of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with energy efficient ceiling fans, discounted cable and direct access garages for easy parking when you arrive home.Looking for a social community? Cooper Ridge Apartments offers a calendar of social events for residents and their guests. The picturesque picnic areas with BBQ grills are the perfect place to entertain, while the sparkling pool is the place to cool off on a hot day. Everyone can enjoy the Cyber Cafe with Wi-Fi access and children will love the outdoor playground. "