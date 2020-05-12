All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like 920 Crosby St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
920 Crosby St
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:27 AM

920 Crosby St

920 Crosby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

920 Crosby Street, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Crosby St have any available units?
920 Crosby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 920 Crosby St have?
Some of 920 Crosby St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Crosby St currently offering any rent specials?
920 Crosby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Crosby St pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Crosby St is pet friendly.
Does 920 Crosby St offer parking?
No, 920 Crosby St does not offer parking.
Does 920 Crosby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Crosby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Crosby St have a pool?
No, 920 Crosby St does not have a pool.
Does 920 Crosby St have accessible units?
No, 920 Crosby St does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Crosby St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Crosby St has units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Crosby St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 920 Crosby St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy
Roanoke, TX 76262
Watermark
150 Parish Ln
Roanoke, TX 76262

Similar Pages

Roanoke 1 BedroomsRoanoke 2 Bedrooms
Roanoke Apartments with BalconyRoanoke Apartments with Parking
Roanoke Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District