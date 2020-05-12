Rent Calculator
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:27 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
920 Crosby St
920 Crosby Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
920 Crosby Street, Roanoke, TX 76262
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 920 Crosby St have any available units?
920 Crosby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roanoke, TX
.
What amenities does 920 Crosby St have?
Some of 920 Crosby St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 920 Crosby St currently offering any rent specials?
920 Crosby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Crosby St pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Crosby St is pet friendly.
Does 920 Crosby St offer parking?
No, 920 Crosby St does not offer parking.
Does 920 Crosby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Crosby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Crosby St have a pool?
No, 920 Crosby St does not have a pool.
Does 920 Crosby St have accessible units?
No, 920 Crosby St does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Crosby St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Crosby St has units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Crosby St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 920 Crosby St has units with air conditioning.
