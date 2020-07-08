All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like 915 Highpoint Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
915 Highpoint Way
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

915 Highpoint Way

915 Highpoint Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

915 Highpoint Way, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to Fairway Ranch! This gorgeous, like new, Highland home offers an amazing lease opportunity that can be customized to your needs. This home has 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, 3 Car Garage, Game & Media Rooms with upgrades including SS Appliances, Quartz Counters, Hardwood Floors, Solid Core Doors & much more! This home offers an Open & Bright environment that will satisfy the most discerning of tastes. Located in exemplary NWISD and close to Hwy 114, 35, DFW and Alliance Airports, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Sabre, Amazon, dining and entertainment! Short TERM leasing is available. Please Contact Listing Agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Highpoint Way have any available units?
915 Highpoint Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 915 Highpoint Way have?
Some of 915 Highpoint Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Highpoint Way currently offering any rent specials?
915 Highpoint Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Highpoint Way pet-friendly?
No, 915 Highpoint Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 915 Highpoint Way offer parking?
Yes, 915 Highpoint Way offers parking.
Does 915 Highpoint Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Highpoint Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Highpoint Way have a pool?
No, 915 Highpoint Way does not have a pool.
Does 915 Highpoint Way have accessible units?
No, 915 Highpoint Way does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Highpoint Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Highpoint Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Highpoint Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Highpoint Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark
150 Parish Ln
Roanoke, TX 76262
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy
Roanoke, TX 76262

Similar Pages

Roanoke 1 BedroomsRoanoke 2 Bedrooms
Roanoke Apartments with BalconyRoanoke Apartments with Parking
Roanoke Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District