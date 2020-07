Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom home in Roanoke! Home has 2 large living areas, a sun room and a bonus area off the master bedroom that could be used as an office. Recent updates as of 11-2019 include new flooring through out, paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, master shower and fixtures. Close to shopping and walking distance to schools!