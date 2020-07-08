All apartments in Roanoke
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:08 PM

417 Sodbury Ct

417 Sodbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

417 Sodbury Court, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Roanoke is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

*Move in special one free month on 18 month lease!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Dp0kvcSipf&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Sodbury Ct have any available units?
417 Sodbury Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
Is 417 Sodbury Ct currently offering any rent specials?
417 Sodbury Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Sodbury Ct pet-friendly?
No, 417 Sodbury Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 417 Sodbury Ct offer parking?
No, 417 Sodbury Ct does not offer parking.
Does 417 Sodbury Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Sodbury Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Sodbury Ct have a pool?
No, 417 Sodbury Ct does not have a pool.
Does 417 Sodbury Ct have accessible units?
No, 417 Sodbury Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Sodbury Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Sodbury Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Sodbury Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Sodbury Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

