Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like 340 Penny Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
340 Penny Lane
Last updated December 25 2019 at 1:11 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
340 Penny Lane
340 Penny Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
340 Penny Lane, Roanoke, TX 76262
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Manufactured home on .49 acre well kept home close to shopping area great school close to Hwy 377 & 114 . High efficiency Air Condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 340 Penny Lane have any available units?
340 Penny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roanoke, TX
.
What amenities does 340 Penny Lane have?
Some of 340 Penny Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 340 Penny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
340 Penny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Penny Lane pet-friendly?
No, 340 Penny Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roanoke
.
Does 340 Penny Lane offer parking?
Yes, 340 Penny Lane offers parking.
Does 340 Penny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Penny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Penny Lane have a pool?
No, 340 Penny Lane does not have a pool.
Does 340 Penny Lane have accessible units?
No, 340 Penny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Penny Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Penny Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Penny Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 340 Penny Lane has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Watermark
150 Parish Ln
Roanoke, TX 76262
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy
Roanoke, TX 76262
Similar Pages
Roanoke 1 Bedrooms
Roanoke 2 Bedrooms
Roanoke Apartments with Balcony
Roanoke Apartments with Parking
Roanoke Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Anna, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Decatur, TX
Melissa, TX
Aledo, TX
Celina, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Pecan Plantation, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District