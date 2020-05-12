Rent Calculator
Roanoke, TX
328 Branson Road
Last updated April 5 2019 at 8:54 AM
328 Branson Road
328 Branson Road
·
Location
328 Branson Road, Roanoke, TX 76262
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 3-2-1 on large lot! Walking distance to all level of schools! Wood burning Fireplace! Northwest ISD! application online and pay appl fee on line! Hurry to see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 328 Branson Road have any available units?
328 Branson Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Roanoke, TX
.
What amenities does 328 Branson Road have?
Some of 328 Branson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 328 Branson Road currently offering any rent specials?
328 Branson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Branson Road pet-friendly?
No, 328 Branson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roanoke
.
Does 328 Branson Road offer parking?
Yes, 328 Branson Road offers parking.
Does 328 Branson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Branson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Branson Road have a pool?
No, 328 Branson Road does not have a pool.
Does 328 Branson Road have accessible units?
No, 328 Branson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Branson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Branson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Branson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Branson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
