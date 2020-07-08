All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like 324 Marshall Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
324 Marshall Creek Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

324 Marshall Creek Road

324 Marshall Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

324 Marshall Creek Road, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Marshall Creek Road have any available units?
324 Marshall Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 324 Marshall Creek Road have?
Some of 324 Marshall Creek Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Marshall Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
324 Marshall Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Marshall Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 324 Marshall Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 324 Marshall Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 324 Marshall Creek Road offers parking.
Does 324 Marshall Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Marshall Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Marshall Creek Road have a pool?
No, 324 Marshall Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 324 Marshall Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 324 Marshall Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Marshall Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Marshall Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Marshall Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Marshall Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark
150 Parish Ln
Roanoke, TX 76262
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy
Roanoke, TX 76262

Similar Pages

Roanoke 1 BedroomsRoanoke 2 Bedrooms
Roanoke Apartments with BalconyRoanoke Apartments with Parking
Roanoke Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District