Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
321 Cortland Circle
321 Cortland Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
321 Cortland Circle, Roanoke, TX 76262
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 Cortland Circle have any available units?
321 Cortland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roanoke, TX
.
What amenities does 321 Cortland Circle have?
Some of 321 Cortland Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 321 Cortland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
321 Cortland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Cortland Circle pet-friendly?
No, 321 Cortland Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roanoke
.
Does 321 Cortland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 321 Cortland Circle offers parking.
Does 321 Cortland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Cortland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Cortland Circle have a pool?
No, 321 Cortland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 321 Cortland Circle have accessible units?
No, 321 Cortland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Cortland Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Cortland Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Cortland Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Cortland Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
