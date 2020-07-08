Charming and updated! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath has recently been upgraded with new paint, flooring, granite counter tops, new appliances and fixtures. Within walking distance of historic downtown Roanoke! This home won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 Inez Street have any available units?
307 Inez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 307 Inez Street have?
Some of 307 Inez Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Inez Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 Inez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.