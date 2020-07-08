All apartments in Roanoke
Roanoke, TX
307 Inez Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:25 AM

307 Inez Street

307 Inez Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 Inez Street, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming and updated! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath has recently been upgraded with new paint, flooring, granite counter tops, new appliances and fixtures. Within walking distance of historic downtown Roanoke! This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Inez Street have any available units?
307 Inez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 307 Inez Street have?
Some of 307 Inez Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Inez Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 Inez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Inez Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 Inez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 307 Inez Street offer parking?
Yes, 307 Inez Street offers parking.
Does 307 Inez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Inez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Inez Street have a pool?
No, 307 Inez Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 Inez Street have accessible units?
No, 307 Inez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Inez Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Inez Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Inez Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Inez Street does not have units with air conditioning.

