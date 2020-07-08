Rent Calculator
Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
300 Travis Street
Last updated April 8 2020 at 8:07 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
300 Travis Street
300 Travis Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
300 Travis Street, Roanoke, TX 76262
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 Travis Street have any available units?
300 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roanoke, TX
.
What amenities does 300 Travis Street have?
Some of 300 Travis Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 300 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Travis Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 Travis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roanoke
.
Does 300 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 300 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Travis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 300 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 300 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Travis Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Travis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Travis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
