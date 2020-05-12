Rent Calculator
200 Wenrick Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
200 Wenrick Drive
200 Wenrick Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
200 Wenrick Drive, Roanoke, TX 76262
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 Wenrick Drive have any available units?
200 Wenrick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roanoke, TX
.
What amenities does 200 Wenrick Drive have?
Some of 200 Wenrick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 200 Wenrick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Wenrick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Wenrick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 Wenrick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roanoke
.
Does 200 Wenrick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 Wenrick Drive offers parking.
Does 200 Wenrick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Wenrick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Wenrick Drive have a pool?
No, 200 Wenrick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 200 Wenrick Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Wenrick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Wenrick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Wenrick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Wenrick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Wenrick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
