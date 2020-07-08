1229 River Ridge Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Lovely Home with Inground Pool in Roanoke off 114 - Nice single story home with upgrades in Roanoke. NW ISD. This home has an in ground pool and decking; pool care included. There is one large living area and 2 dining areas. There is ceramic tile in the bathrooms, entry, and kitchen. Newer carpet in bedrooms, formal dining, living areas. It has a gas log fireplace. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Fenced yard. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers, NO PETS. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify. TAR app. $45 app fee per person. Need 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3254737)