1229 River Ridge Rd.
1229 River Ridge Rd.

1229 River Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1229 River Ridge Rd, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely Home with Inground Pool in Roanoke off 114 - Nice single story home with upgrades in Roanoke. NW ISD. This home has an in ground pool and decking; pool care included. There is one large living area and 2 dining areas. There is ceramic tile in the bathrooms, entry, and kitchen. Newer carpet in bedrooms, formal dining, living areas. It has a gas log fireplace. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Fenced yard. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers, NO PETS. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify. TAR app. $45 app fee per person. Need 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 River Ridge Rd. have any available units?
1229 River Ridge Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1229 River Ridge Rd. have?
Some of 1229 River Ridge Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 River Ridge Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1229 River Ridge Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 River Ridge Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1229 River Ridge Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1229 River Ridge Rd. offer parking?
No, 1229 River Ridge Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1229 River Ridge Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 River Ridge Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 River Ridge Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1229 River Ridge Rd. has a pool.
Does 1229 River Ridge Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1229 River Ridge Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 River Ridge Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 River Ridge Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 River Ridge Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1229 River Ridge Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

