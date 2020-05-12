All apartments in Roanoke
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1100 Pine Ridge Road

1100 Pine Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Pine Ridge Road, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have any available units?
1100 Pine Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have?
Some of 1100 Pine Ridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Pine Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Pine Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Pine Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Pine Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Pine Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Pine Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1100 Pine Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1100 Pine Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Pine Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Pine Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

