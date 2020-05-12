Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1100 Pine Ridge Road
1100 Pine Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1100 Pine Ridge Road, Roanoke, TX 76262
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have any available units?
1100 Pine Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Roanoke, TX
.
What amenities does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have?
Some of 1100 Pine Ridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 1100 Pine Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Pine Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Pine Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Pine Ridge Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Roanoke
.
Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Pine Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Pine Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1100 Pine Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1100 Pine Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Pine Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Pine Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Pine Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
