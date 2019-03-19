Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
609 Schieme Street, River Oaks, TX 76114
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home with all tile floors. Quiet neighborhood. Fenced in back yard. Trees. Detached garage. Close to downtown and 7th street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 609 Schieme Street have any available units?
609 Schieme Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
River Oaks, TX
.
Is 609 Schieme Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 Schieme Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Schieme Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 Schieme Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in River Oaks
.
Does 609 Schieme Street offer parking?
Yes, 609 Schieme Street offers parking.
Does 609 Schieme Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Schieme Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Schieme Street have a pool?
No, 609 Schieme Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 Schieme Street have accessible units?
No, 609 Schieme Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Schieme Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Schieme Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Schieme Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Schieme Street does not have units with air conditioning.
