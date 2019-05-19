5412 Meandering Rd B

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit B Available 06/01/19 Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath (OPEN HOUSE SUN 5/19 2-4PM) - Property Id: 122691



OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, 5/19/19, FROM 2:00 - 4:00 PM. Charming, spacious 1 bed/1 bath cottage. Newly updated: new floors, new dishwasher, freshly painted, new ceiling fans. Appliances included: full size refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, gas range and oven. 2 porches, nice size yard with trees. Private, spacious yard. Good location close to shopping and parks. 650 sq. ft. Central Heat and Air. $795/month. $795 deposit . Date of availability is 6/1/19. Length of lease 12 months. No dogs allowed. Tenant pays utilities and water. Require: Credit check, 2 pay stubs and 4 references to include at least 2 prior landlords, 1 professional (i.e., job), and 1 personal. For questions or more info,please contact me @ 860.392.8867. We will be planning to show the property this SUNDAY, 5/19/19 FROM 2:00 - 4:00 PM at an open house event. Andy

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122691

Property Id 122691



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4892208)