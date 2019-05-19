All apartments in River Oaks
5412 Meandering Rd B
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:13 AM

5412 Meandering Rd B

5412 Meandering Road · No Longer Available
Location

5412 Meandering Road, River Oaks, TX 76114
Castleberry Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit B Available 06/01/19 Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath (OPEN HOUSE SUN 5/19 2-4PM) - Property Id: 122691

OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, 5/19/19, FROM 2:00 - 4:00 PM. Charming, spacious 1 bed/1 bath cottage. Newly updated: new floors, new dishwasher, freshly painted, new ceiling fans. Appliances included: full size refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, gas range and oven. 2 porches, nice size yard with trees. Private, spacious yard. Good location close to shopping and parks. 650 sq. ft. Central Heat and Air. $795/month. $795 deposit . Date of availability is 6/1/19. Length of lease 12 months. No dogs allowed. Tenant pays utilities and water. Require: Credit check, 2 pay stubs and 4 references to include at least 2 prior landlords, 1 professional (i.e., job), and 1 personal. For questions or more info,please contact me @ 860.392.8867. We will be planning to show the property this SUNDAY, 5/19/19 FROM 2:00 - 4:00 PM at an open house event. Andy
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122691
Property Id 122691

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4892208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

