River Oaks, TX
5036 Ohio Garden Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5036 Ohio Garden Road

5036 Ohio Garden Road · No Longer Available
Location

5036 Ohio Garden Road, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready!! Hurry before it is gone. Spacious 3 bedroom home. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. All bedrooms are a good size with no carpet. Luxury vinyl plank throughout home. Easy access to major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 Ohio Garden Road have any available units?
5036 Ohio Garden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 5036 Ohio Garden Road have?
Some of 5036 Ohio Garden Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 Ohio Garden Road currently offering any rent specials?
5036 Ohio Garden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 Ohio Garden Road pet-friendly?
No, 5036 Ohio Garden Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 5036 Ohio Garden Road offer parking?
Yes, 5036 Ohio Garden Road offers parking.
Does 5036 Ohio Garden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 Ohio Garden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 Ohio Garden Road have a pool?
No, 5036 Ohio Garden Road does not have a pool.
Does 5036 Ohio Garden Road have accessible units?
No, 5036 Ohio Garden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 Ohio Garden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5036 Ohio Garden Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5036 Ohio Garden Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5036 Ohio Garden Road does not have units with air conditioning.

