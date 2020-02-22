Move in ready!! Hurry before it is gone. Spacious 3 bedroom home. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. All bedrooms are a good size with no carpet. Luxury vinyl plank throughout home. Easy access to major roads.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5036 Ohio Garden Road have any available units?
5036 Ohio Garden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 5036 Ohio Garden Road have?
Some of 5036 Ohio Garden Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 Ohio Garden Road currently offering any rent specials?
5036 Ohio Garden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.