4916 Montrose Drive

Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house located in River Oaks. Vinyl plank flooring through out interior for easy maintenance. Washer-dryer connections located in kitchen. Property comes with dishwasher and tenant to bring their own electric stove and refrigerator. Large fenced in backyard. Two car detached garage with plenty of storage space. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breed. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult and will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.