River Oaks, TX
4916 Montrose Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

4916 Montrose Drive

4916 Montrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4916 Montrose Drive, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house located in River Oaks. Vinyl plank flooring through out interior for easy maintenance. Washer-dryer connections located in kitchen. Property comes with dishwasher and tenant to bring their own electric stove and refrigerator. Large fenced in backyard. Two car detached garage with plenty of storage space. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breed. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult and will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

