Home
River Oaks, TX
4702 Barbara Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4702 Barbara Road
4702 Barbara Road
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4702 Barbara Road, River Oaks, TX 76114
Westside Acres
Amenities
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One bedroom, one bathroom apartment, completely remodeled inside and out! Covered parking space and garage space. All bills included. Ready for move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4702 Barbara Road have any available units?
4702 Barbara Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
River Oaks, TX
What amenities does 4702 Barbara Road have?
Some of 4702 Barbara Road's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
Is 4702 Barbara Road currently offering any rent specials?
4702 Barbara Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 Barbara Road pet-friendly?
No, 4702 Barbara Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in River Oaks
Does 4702 Barbara Road offer parking?
Yes, 4702 Barbara Road offers parking.
Does 4702 Barbara Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 Barbara Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 Barbara Road have a pool?
No, 4702 Barbara Road does not have a pool.
Does 4702 Barbara Road have accessible units?
No, 4702 Barbara Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 Barbara Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4702 Barbara Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4702 Barbara Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4702 Barbara Road does not have units with air conditioning.
