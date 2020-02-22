Beautifully updated 2 bed, 1 bath home with a huge yard and central HVAC. It has custom cabinets, updated appliances, and recently replaced flooring throughout. It has a huge backyard. Ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1717 Lawther Drive have any available units?
1717 Lawther Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 1717 Lawther Drive have?
Some of 1717 Lawther Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Lawther Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Lawther Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.