Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1717 Lawther Drive

1717 Lawther Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Lawther Drive, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Beautifully updated 2 bed, 1 bath home with a huge yard and central HVAC. It has custom cabinets, updated appliances, and recently replaced flooring throughout. It has a huge backyard. Ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

