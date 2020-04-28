All apartments in River Oaks
River Oaks, TX
1509 Skyline Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:30 AM

1509 Skyline Drive

1509 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Skyline Drive, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED 2-1 in River Oaks! All new kitchen, bath, HVAC, flooring, paint, fixtures, driveway and sidewalk. Step into the entry way that leads to the living and formal dining rooms. Huge bonus area off of the master bedroom - could be office, nursery, sitting area, etc. Garage was converted into workshop area with heat and AC! Great location with plenty of shopping and restaurants, near downtown Fort Worth, NAS JRB, Ridgmar Mall, Jacksboro Highway and River Oaks Blvd. Great Castleberry schools! Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Skyline Drive have any available units?
1509 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 1509 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 1509 Skyline Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 1509 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 1509 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 1509 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Skyline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1509 Skyline Drive has units with air conditioning.

