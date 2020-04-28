1509 Skyline Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning oven

UPDATED 2-1 in River Oaks! All new kitchen, bath, HVAC, flooring, paint, fixtures, driveway and sidewalk. Step into the entry way that leads to the living and formal dining rooms. Huge bonus area off of the master bedroom - could be office, nursery, sitting area, etc. Garage was converted into workshop area with heat and AC! Great location with plenty of shopping and restaurants, near downtown Fort Worth, NAS JRB, Ridgmar Mall, Jacksboro Highway and River Oaks Blvd. Great Castleberry schools! Come check it out!