Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in River Oaks
Find more places like 1301 Greenbrier Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
River Oaks, TX
/
1301 Greenbrier Dr.
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:15 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1301 Greenbrier Dr.
1301 Greenbrier Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1301 Greenbrier Drive, River Oaks, TX 76114
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
1301 Greenbrier Dr -
(RLNE5532596)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 Greenbrier Dr. have any available units?
1301 Greenbrier Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
River Oaks, TX
.
Is 1301 Greenbrier Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Greenbrier Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Greenbrier Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Greenbrier Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in River Oaks
.
Does 1301 Greenbrier Dr. offer parking?
No, 1301 Greenbrier Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Greenbrier Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Greenbrier Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Greenbrier Dr. have a pool?
No, 1301 Greenbrier Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Greenbrier Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1301 Greenbrier Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Greenbrier Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Greenbrier Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Greenbrier Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Greenbrier Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Westworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TX
Saginaw, TX
Benbrook, TX
Haltom City, TX
Azle, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Keller, TX
Hurst, TX
Aledo, TX
Burleson, TX
Willow Park, TX
Weatherford, TX
Southlake, TX
Roanoke, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Mansfield, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District