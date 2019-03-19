All apartments in River Oaks
Find more places like 1212 Oxford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
River Oaks, TX
/
1212 Oxford Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1212 Oxford Street

1212 Oxford St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1212 Oxford St, River Oaks, TX 76114
Castleberry Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming little house in a large Lot, with a shed for storage. Vinyl Plank wood floor through-out the house. Separate laundry room next to the kitchen. Very clean and updated house!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Oxford Street have any available units?
1212 Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 1212 Oxford Street have?
Some of 1212 Oxford Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Oxford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 1212 Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 1212 Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 1212 Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 1212 Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXSaginaw, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXAzle, TX
North Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXKeller, TXHurst, TXAledo, TXBurleson, TXWillow Park, TXWeatherford, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District