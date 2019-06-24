This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers many updates including fresh paint, new blinds all new lights and ceiling fans and all new brushed nickel accessories. extra large back yard with storage shed and underground storm shelter.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1200 Long Avenue have any available units?
1200 Long Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 1200 Long Avenue have?
Some of 1200 Long Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Long Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Long Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.