All apartments in River Oaks
Find more places like 1200 Long Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
River Oaks, TX
/
1200 Long Avenue
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:52 PM

1200 Long Avenue

1200 Long Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1200 Long Avenue, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers many updates including fresh paint, new blinds all new lights and ceiling fans and all new brushed nickel accessories. extra large back yard with storage shed and underground storm shelter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Long Avenue have any available units?
1200 Long Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 1200 Long Avenue have?
Some of 1200 Long Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Long Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Long Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Long Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Long Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 1200 Long Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Long Avenue offers parking.
Does 1200 Long Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Long Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Long Avenue have a pool?
No, 1200 Long Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Long Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 Long Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Long Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Long Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Long Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Long Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXSaginaw, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXAzle, TX
North Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXKeller, TXHurst, TXAledo, TXBurleson, TXWillow Park, TXWeatherford, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District