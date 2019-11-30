All apartments in River Oaks
Last updated November 30 2019 at 3:22 PM

1111 Harvard Street

1111 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Harvard Street, River Oaks, TX 76114
Castleberry Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Harvard Street have any available units?
1111 Harvard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
Is 1111 Harvard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Harvard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Harvard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Harvard Street is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Harvard Street offer parking?
No, 1111 Harvard Street does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Harvard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Harvard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Harvard Street have a pool?
No, 1111 Harvard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Harvard Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 Harvard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Harvard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Harvard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Harvard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Harvard Street does not have units with air conditioning.

