The Lodge At Timbercreek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Lodge At Timbercreek

Open Now until 4pm
200 Timbercreek Dr · (979) 243-2092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Richwood
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

200 Timbercreek Dr, Richwood, TX 77531

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0614 · Avail. Aug 7

$673

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 0609 · Avail. Aug 7

$673

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 0711 · Avail. Aug 7

$673

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1306 · Avail. now

$853

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 1416 · Avail. now

$853

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 0807 · Avail. Sep 7

$853

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

See 19+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1506 · Avail. now

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lodge At Timbercreek.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Finding beautiful apartment homes in Texas has never been easier. Come live at The Lodge at Timbercreek Apartments and enjoy luxurious living. The Lodge at Timbercreek is nestled in a lovely Richwood neighborhood. Here, you will find beautifully manicured landscaping and a commitment to excellence that is above the rest. Our community is conveniently close to the Gulf Coast, Houston, Galveston, local schools, shopping and businesses.\n\nThe Lodge at Timbercreek offers four spacious floor plans to choose from. Our beautiful one, two and three bedroom floor plans include delightful features such as spacious walk-in closets, a fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances and pantry, ceiling fans, spectacular views and more! Come home to The Lodge at Timbercreek Apartments today!\n\nAt The Lodge at Timbercreek, you'll enjoy a comfortable life of luxury and relaxation. Our residents are offered full access to all our exquisite community amenities. For those hot summer days, cool off in our refreshing swimming pool, or read a book from our book exchange. Experience maintenance-free living in a well-kept Texas community. Visit our photo gallery and see for yourself why The Lodge at Timbercreek Apartments is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Weight restrictions 30lbs
Parking Details: 1 space per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lodge At Timbercreek have any available units?
The Lodge At Timbercreek has 40 units available starting at $673 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Lodge At Timbercreek have?
Some of The Lodge At Timbercreek's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lodge At Timbercreek currently offering any rent specials?
The Lodge At Timbercreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lodge At Timbercreek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lodge At Timbercreek is pet friendly.
Does The Lodge At Timbercreek offer parking?
Yes, The Lodge At Timbercreek offers parking.
Does The Lodge At Timbercreek have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Lodge At Timbercreek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lodge At Timbercreek have a pool?
Yes, The Lodge At Timbercreek has a pool.
Does The Lodge At Timbercreek have accessible units?
No, The Lodge At Timbercreek does not have accessible units.
Does The Lodge At Timbercreek have units with dishwashers?
No, The Lodge At Timbercreek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Lodge At Timbercreek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Lodge At Timbercreek has units with air conditioning.
