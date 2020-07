Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse dog park internet access pool table

Welcome to The Villas at River Park West!



Situated southwest of Houston on the outskirts of the flourishing city of Sugar Land, Texas, The Villas at River Park West offers luxury living in one and two bedroom open-concept floor plans. This rural-meets-urban suburb was founded as a sugar plantation and its imprints remain around the city. Abandoned buildings and refineries are being restored into boutique hotels, shops, and upscale dining. You will love coming home to this quaint little corner of the Houston-Sugar Land metro area.