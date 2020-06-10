All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:18 AM

Satori at Long Meadow

5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway · (281) 990-4605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX 77407
Converse

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 28-28104 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 23-23109 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 26-26104 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-3107 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 3-3102 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Unit 28-28102 · Avail. now

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12-12105 · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1511 sqft

Unit 10-10106 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Unit 23-23105 · Avail. now

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1511 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Satori at Long Meadow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
game room
internet access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience. Impressive character awaits you inside your apartment, where you will enjoy a spacious, open design, perfect for both entertaining and relaxing! Every apartment features lofty nine-foot ceilings, 2 faux-wooden blinds, ceiling fans with lighting, a two-tone paint scheme, modern track and pendant lighting, granite countertops in the bathrooms, plush carpet, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms with optional monitoring, framed vanity mirrors, direct-access attached garages, and a washer/dryer in-unit. Our gourmet kitchens offer stainless steel appliances, executive chef undermount sinks, designer tile backsplashes, granite countertops, and custom routed wood cabinetry with sleek hardware. Select units also include upscale wood-finish flooring, walk-in showers with rain shower heads, luxurious soaking tubs, large walk-in closets, built-in computer niches, retreat views, and/or a relaxing patio or balcony! Satori at Long Meadow Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Enjoy luxury living by lounging around our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas or by getting social at our indoor and outdoor kitchens with lounging areas. Residents can get energized in our state-of-the-art fitness center, which offers cardio, resistance, spin bikes, and free weights, as well as a yoga area. Our upscale clubhouse also features a gourmet coffee and hot tea bar and social lounge with gaming and a TV. For your convenience, take advantage of our on-site dog park and dog wash, car care center, and online rent payment and maintenance request services. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Satori at Long Meadow Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit (up to 1 months rent)
Move-in Fees: $170 Admin fee, $100 Reservation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet; additional pet $100
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Max Weight: 99. Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Open Lot, Direct Access Private Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Satori at Long Meadow have any available units?
Satori at Long Meadow has 23 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Satori at Long Meadow have?
Some of Satori at Long Meadow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Satori at Long Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
Satori at Long Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Satori at Long Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, Satori at Long Meadow is pet friendly.
Does Satori at Long Meadow offer parking?
Yes, Satori at Long Meadow offers parking.
Does Satori at Long Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Satori at Long Meadow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Satori at Long Meadow have a pool?
Yes, Satori at Long Meadow has a pool.
Does Satori at Long Meadow have accessible units?
No, Satori at Long Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does Satori at Long Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Satori at Long Meadow has units with dishwashers.
