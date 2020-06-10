Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park game room internet access new construction online portal smoke-free community yoga

Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience. Impressive character awaits you inside your apartment, where you will enjoy a spacious, open design, perfect for both entertaining and relaxing! Every apartment features lofty nine-foot ceilings, 2 faux-wooden blinds, ceiling fans with lighting, a two-tone paint scheme, modern track and pendant lighting, granite countertops in the bathrooms, plush carpet, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms with optional monitoring, framed vanity mirrors, direct-access attached garages, and a washer/dryer in-unit. Our gourmet kitchens offer stainless steel appliances, executive chef undermount sinks, designer tile backsplashes, granite countertops, and custom routed wood cabinetry with sleek hardware. Select units also include upscale wood-finish flooring, walk-in showers with rain shower heads, luxurious soaking tubs, large walk-in closets, built-in computer niches, retreat views, and/or a relaxing patio or balcony! Satori at Long Meadow Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Enjoy luxury living by lounging around our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas or by getting social at our indoor and outdoor kitchens with lounging areas. Residents can get energized in our state-of-the-art fitness center, which offers cardio, resistance, spin bikes, and free weights, as well as a yoga area. Our upscale clubhouse also features a gourmet coffee and hot tea bar and social lounge with gaming and a TV. For your convenience, take advantage of our on-site dog park and dog wash, car care center, and online rent payment and maintenance request services. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Satori at Long Meadow Apartments!