Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 PM

Encore Grand Mission

19221 Beechnut Rd · (713) 257-8727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX 77407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-1125 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 09-933 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 11-1133 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08-836 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 02-213 · Avail. now

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 03-311 · Avail. now

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Encore Grand Mission.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
accessible
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at Encore Grand Mission Apartments!
As of Wednesday, December 18, Venterra Realty added Encore Grand Mission to the family. If you are looking for a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment in relaxing Richmond, TX, Encore Grand Mission is where you want to be. Located on Beechnut Rd, near Grand Mission Blvd, we are perfectly nestled between 99 and Beltway 8, so getting anywhere is easy. Our apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, and washer and dryer. The community hosts a resort-inspired swimming pool, complete with cabanas and cushy lounge chairs, a bark park, and a fitness center. 100% of Venterra communities are Top Rated on ApartmentRatings.com and we look forward to adding Encore Grand Mission to that list. Schedule a tour and see for yourself why Encore Grand Mission is where you want to be. You will experience a move-in so exceptional we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Based on the credit. One-bedroom, $150; two-bedroom, $200, and three-bedroom, $250. Up to one month's rent.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Encore Grand Mission have any available units?
Encore Grand Mission has 22 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Encore Grand Mission have?
Some of Encore Grand Mission's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Encore Grand Mission currently offering any rent specials?
Encore Grand Mission is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Encore Grand Mission pet-friendly?
Yes, Encore Grand Mission is pet friendly.
Does Encore Grand Mission offer parking?
Yes, Encore Grand Mission offers parking.
Does Encore Grand Mission have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Encore Grand Mission offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Encore Grand Mission have a pool?
Yes, Encore Grand Mission has a pool.
Does Encore Grand Mission have accessible units?
Yes, Encore Grand Mission has accessible units.
Does Encore Grand Mission have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Encore Grand Mission has units with dishwashers.
