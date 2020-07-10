All apartments in Richland Hills
Find more places like 7913 Norma Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland Hills, TX
/
7913 Norma Lane
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:04 PM

7913 Norma Lane

7913 Norma Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richland Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7913 Norma Lane, Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful updated Duplex 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Big yard and close to park. Quite dead end street. Across from Northeast mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7913 Norma Lane have any available units?
7913 Norma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 7913 Norma Lane have?
Some of 7913 Norma Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7913 Norma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7913 Norma Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7913 Norma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7913 Norma Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland Hills.
Does 7913 Norma Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7913 Norma Lane offers parking.
Does 7913 Norma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7913 Norma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7913 Norma Lane have a pool?
No, 7913 Norma Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7913 Norma Lane have accessible units?
No, 7913 Norma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7913 Norma Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7913 Norma Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7913 Norma Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7913 Norma Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd
Richland Hills, TX 76118

Similar Pages

Richland Hills 1 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 Bedrooms
Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingRichland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Richland Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX
Saginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District