Home
/
Richland Hills, TX
/
6957 Park Place Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6957 Park Place Dr

6957 Park Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6957 Park Place Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,780 sq. ft. sitting on .34 acres, corner lot. Home features cedar hardwood floors, fresh carpet, open kitchen with breakfast nook, large 2nd living area, oversized closets, two car garage and a spacious backyard.

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management, Broker
License #0375514
817-500-9408

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6957 Park Place Dr have any available units?
6957 Park Place Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 6957 Park Place Dr have?
Some of 6957 Park Place Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6957 Park Place Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6957 Park Place Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6957 Park Place Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6957 Park Place Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6957 Park Place Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6957 Park Place Dr offers parking.
Does 6957 Park Place Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6957 Park Place Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6957 Park Place Dr have a pool?
No, 6957 Park Place Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6957 Park Place Dr have accessible units?
No, 6957 Park Place Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6957 Park Place Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6957 Park Place Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6957 Park Place Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6957 Park Place Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

