Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:48 AM

6956 Park Place Drive

6956 Park Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6956 Park Place Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home on corner lot with private backyard and lots of character. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Woodburning fireplace. Gas cooking. Close to neighborhood park. Walk to elementary school. Property is close to public transit and major hwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6956 Park Place Drive have any available units?
6956 Park Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 6956 Park Place Drive have?
Some of 6956 Park Place Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6956 Park Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6956 Park Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6956 Park Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6956 Park Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland Hills.
Does 6956 Park Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6956 Park Place Drive offers parking.
Does 6956 Park Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6956 Park Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6956 Park Place Drive have a pool?
No, 6956 Park Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6956 Park Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 6956 Park Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6956 Park Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6956 Park Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6956 Park Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6956 Park Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

