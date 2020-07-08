All apartments in Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3

3817 Booth Calloway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Deposit:$200.00
Application fee:$45.00

Amenities:

Duplexes and Apartments
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Pets (within Guidelines)
Located Near Major Shopping Malls
Fitness Center
Freeway Access
Air Conditioning
Broadband Internet Access
Cable or Satellite
Carpet
Dishwasher
Fireplace*
Extra Storage*
Garbage Disposal
Patio or Balcony
Tile Floors
Frost-Free Refrigerators
Walk In Closets*
Washer Dryer Hookup
Stainless Steel Kitchen Sinks
Outside Storage Units
Private Backyard*
Ceiling Fan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 have any available units?
3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 have?
Some of 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 is pet friendly.
Does 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 offers parking.
Does 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 have a pool?
No, 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 have accessible units?
No, 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B3 has units with air conditioning.

