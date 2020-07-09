3817 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX 76118 Richland Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Deposit:$200.00 Application fee:$45.00
Amenities:
Duplexes and Apartments 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Pets (within Guidelines) Located Near Major Shopping Malls Fitness Center Freeway Access Air Conditioning Broadband Internet Access Cable or Satellite Carpet Dishwasher Fireplace* Extra Storage* Garbage Disposal Patio or Balcony Tile Floors Frost-Free Refrigerators Walk In Closets* Washer Dryer Hookup Stainless Steel Kitchen Sinks Outside Storage Units Private Backyard* Ceiling Fan
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B2U have any available units?
3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B2U doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B2U have?
Some of 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B2U's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B2U currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B2U is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B2U pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B2U is pet friendly.
Does 3817 Booth Calloway Rd Unit: B2U offer parking?