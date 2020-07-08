Rent Calculator
Richland Hills, TX
/
3112 Birch Park Drive
3112 Birch Park Drive
3112 Birch Park Drive
Location
3112 Birch Park Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 bedroom bungalow on a large lot. Updated in 2017 with paint, carpet, granite and more. This property is so cute and a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3112 Birch Park Drive have any available units?
3112 Birch Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richland Hills, TX
.
What amenities does 3112 Birch Park Drive have?
Some of 3112 Birch Park Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3112 Birch Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Birch Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Birch Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Birch Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richland Hills
.
Does 3112 Birch Park Drive offer parking?
No, 3112 Birch Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Birch Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Birch Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Birch Park Drive have a pool?
No, 3112 Birch Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Birch Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3112 Birch Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Birch Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 Birch Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 Birch Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3112 Birch Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
